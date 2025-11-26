Antwerp Diamond Companies Fund Emergency Medical Supplies for Botswana

Eighteen Antwerp-based diamond companies have jointly financed a year’s worth of essential medicines and medical supplies for more than 35,000 patients in Botswana, following a national medical emergency declared earlier this year.

Response to Medical Emergency

Botswana’s Minister of Minerals and Energy, Joy Kenewendo, visited Antwerp this week to thank the participating companies for their support. The initiative was coordinated by the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), which oversaw the purchase of urgent medical supplies for the treatment of diabetes and cardiac patients.

The medical funding follows Botswana’s announcement of a severe shortage of essential medicines during the summer. The contribution is expected to restore access to treatment for thousands of patients over the next year.

Industry Collaboration

The AWDC led the sector-wide fundraising effort, with contributions from 18 Antwerp diamond businesses. The companies involved include: Andre Messika, Ankit Gems, Anita Diamonds, Bonas Group, Choron – AMC, Dali Diamond, Dharm Diam, Ferrari, HB Antwerp, Malca Amit, Pluczenik, Rosy Blue, Rubel & Ménasché, Samir Gems, Sheetal, Shivam, Taché, and Veediam.

“This collective effort demonstrates how the diamond sector can contribute directly to support in producing countries,” said AWDC Chairman Isidore Mörsel.

Botswana–Antwerp Trade Relations

Botswana is one of the world’s largest producers of natural diamonds and maintains a longstanding trade relationship with the Antwerp diamond industry. In 2024, the bilateral diamond trade between Botswana and Antwerp reached approximately USD 580 million.

“Botswana and Antwerp have a longstanding trade relationship,” said Mörsel. “Eighteen Antwerp companies responded quickly to assist during a critical time.”

Minister’s Visit

During her two-day visit to Antwerp, Minister Kenewendo met with representatives from the contributing companies and visited the Diamond Office, auction house Bonas, and diamond firm Taché. Her visit concluded with a dinner at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp, where she acknowledged each contributing company.

In her remarks, Minister Kenewendo said: “When we rang the alarm for Botswana’s medical emergency, 18 diamond companies through AWDC stepped forward with compassion, urgency, and purpose. This is more than a donation. It is a reaffirmation of friendship, of shared responsibility, and of the belief that the diamond value chain can also be value-driven.”