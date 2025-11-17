Ankit Gems Expands Namibian Operations with Threefold Capacity Increase

Ankit Gems, a De Beers Sightholder, has opened an expanded cutting and polishing facility in Windhoek, Namibia, increasing its monthly processing capacity from 3,500 to 10,000 carats.

The project, undertaken with Namibian shareholders, supports the government’s beneficiation policy to improve local involvement in the diamond sector.

Facility Expansion and Workforce Growth

The new 3,000-square-metre facility triples the Site’s previous size and is expected to support a workforce of between 400 and 450 employees, up from the current 148. The company reports that 75% of the existing workforce is women.

The facility was inaugurated on 7 November 2025 by Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. The government has stated that the expansion supports employment and skills development in the diamond sector.

Training and Knowledge Transfer

Ankit Gems has introduced training initiatives as part of the expansion. Staff from its Surat facility provide technical training in Namibia, and selected Namibian workers travel to India for further instruction before returning to train new employees.

“Events of the past few years taught us the importance of diversification,” said Ankit Shah, Director at Ankit Gems. “Expanding our Namibia facility strengthens our resilience, ensures supply continuity, and allows us to bring craftsmanship closer to origin. It’s a long-term investment in transparency, origin assurance,e and local empowerment.”

Technology and Local Manufacturing

The Windhoek facility has been fitted with diamond-processing technologies, including the Galaxy, Galahad, and Diamond XRay systems. Ankit Gems reports that the Namibian operation uses the same equipment as its Indian facilities, enabling single-origin traceability.

This model allows traceability from mine to polished stone, aligning with increased requirements for documented origin and ethical sourcing.

“This initiative supports our goal to expand domestic beneficiation, reduce unemployment, and build high-tech expertise among Namibians,” said Minister of Mines and Energy Frans Kapofi, speaking on behalf of the President at the event. “It demonstrates investor confidence in Namibia’s business climate and aligns with our mission to transform natural resources into long-term national value.”