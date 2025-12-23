Alexandria: A New London High Jewellery House for the Modern Conqueror

Alexandria, a new London men’s high jewellery brand, launches today with a collection of 18k gold rings inspired by men who have shaped empires. Channelling Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, and Genghis Khan, the debut designs combine natural gemstones, guilloché grand feu enamel, and sculptural relief portraits of these historic conquerors who altered the course of civilisation.

Founded by Ryan Bernell, Alexandria was born from a 10-year search for jewellery that upheld both masculine strength and artistic beauty. This search ultimately revealed a void in the luxury market.

“I spent more than a decade looking for jewellery that was both beautiful and truly masculine, and it simply didn’t exist,” says Bernell. “We make jewellery for men with a clear sense of who they are. If a design doesn’t live up to that spirit – that confidence you see in history’s great leaders – then it

doesn’t belong in our collection.”

The Debut: Three Rings, Three Empires

Khan’s Dominion

A tribute to the vast Mongol Empire, Khan’s Dominion pairs a sculpted horseman in 18k yellow gold with either A-grade Siberian nephrite jade or kiln-fired guilloché enamel. The jade is sourced from the same region that has been historically revered across Mongol culture. A shield-inspired border, referencing authentic Mongolian armour, gives the ring a commanding architectural presence.

Face of Rome

Face of Rome honours Julius Caesar, with his profile cast in relief against deep red guilloché enamel, kiln-fired at around 800°C to achieve its dramatic, light-catching depth. The ring’s shoulders echo the form of a Roman Scutum shield, framed by twin natural rubies, turning the pageantry of Rome into a statement for now.

Alexander The Great

A homage to one of history’s greatest military commanders, Alexander the Great revives the form of an ancient Greek drachm, reimagined as a carved cameo in white agate. More minor cameos of Zeus and Bucephalus flanks the hero portrait, forming a three-part tableau that builds a narrative of the legend of

Alexander in miniature.

Future releases will introduce pendants, necklaces, and objets d’art, all grounded in Alexandria’s historical storytelling and distinctly masculine design language.

Old-World Craft, New-World Execution

Solid 18k gold forms the foundation of each design, paired with natural gemstones selected for their colour, quality, and individuality. Guilloché engine-turning and grand feu enamel create patterned surfaces reminiscent of Fabergé masterpieces, delicate Swiss watch dials, and early 20th-century objets d’art. Every material in the collection carries symbolic weight. Khan’s Dominion, for example, features A-grade Siberian nephrite jade, a stone revered for centuries as a marker of strength and endurance.

Custom-blended enamel colours are created to reflect key moments in history, with deep green evoking the vast Mongol steppe of Khan’s empire and crimson red, capturing the commanding standards of Roman imperial power.

Every piece is hallmarked by The Goldsmiths’ Company Assay Office in London, placing them within Britain’s long tradition of fine goldsmithing. Produced to order by specialist workshops and artisans across the UK and Europe, lead times range from three to 10 weeks, depending on the complexity of the craftsmanship.

Alexandria offers private UK viewings, fully bespoke commissions, and the option to customise existing designs with alternative gemstones or enamel colours. The house also creates one-of-a-kind objets d’art for collectors seeking pieces beyond jewellery. All commissions ship fully insured, with complimentary worldwide delivery.

Alexandria: Addressing a Gap in Men’s Luxury

Alexandria steps into a corner of the men’s luxury market that Bernell views as conspicuously underserved. While women’s high jewellery enjoys significant creative and commercial attention, men have traditionally been offered little beyond watches and cufflinks. Alexandria fills that gap with designs that deliver originality, artistry, and a deep respect for history.

“We’re not trying to dress everyone,” Bernell says. “Our work is for men who recognise that true luxury is never mass-produced, and who want pieces with a presence and permanence that match the lives they’re building. These rings are made to outlast their first owners and become part of a family’s

story.”

For UK retailers, Alexandria offers a proposition that sits naturally alongside high-end timepieces and established heritage maisons, while providing a distinct point of view. The brand is exploring relationships with select retailers and private-client advisers who share its long-term, collector-focused philosophy, and is currently accepting enquiries from prospective partners. Private viewings will be available by appointment from December 2025.

