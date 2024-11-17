Close Menu
    Alexandre Arnault to Transition from Tiffany & Co. to LVMH’s Wines and Spirits Division

    Alexandre Arnault, current executive vice president of product, communications, and industrial at Tiffany & Co., is set to leave his role to become deputy CEO of LVMH’s Wines and Spirits division, Moët Hennessy. 

    This transition will take effect on 1 February 2025, as part of a larger executive reshuffle within the luxury conglomerate.

    A Legacy at Tiffany & Co.

    Arnault joined Tiffany & Co. in 2021 following LVMH’s acquisition and oversaw initiatives to modernise the brand’s offerings and global messaging.

    Reflecting on his tenure at Tiffany, Arnault stated in a social media post:

    “Four years ago, I had the privilege to help reimagine Tiffany & Co., one of the world’s most iconic brands. From our innovations in product to redefining the Tiffany message through bold marketing and cultural initiatives, each project was a reminder of why Tiffany & Co. is a brand unlike any other. … My heart will forever remain a shade of Tiffany blue – these years have shaped the person and leader I am today.”

    Arnault’s successor at Tiffany has not been announced, leaving an open question about the future leadership of the EVP role.

    Leadership Changes Across LVMH

    Arnault’s appointment coincides with several high-profile changes within LVMH. Jean-Jacques Guiony, currently LVMH’s chief financial officer, will take over as president and CEO of the Wines and Spirits division. Guiony’s CFO role will be filled by Cécile Cabanis, a member of the LVMH executive committee.

    Additional appointments include Maud Alvarez-Pereyre as executive vice president for human resources, effective December 2024, and Guillaume Motte, president and CEO of Sephora, who will join the executive committee in January 2025.

