Alan Hart Steps Down as CEO of Gem-A

The Gemmological Association of Great Britain (Gem-A) has announced the resignation of Alan Hart as Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors has accepted Hart’s decision to step down after eight years in the role.

Leadership Transition

The Board and Trustees of Gem-A expressed gratitude for Hart’s contributions to the organisation. During his tenure, Hart provided leadership and expanded the organisation’s network. The Board extended their best wishes to Hart for his future endeavours.

Continuing the Mission

Gem-A has reassured its members and students that its mission remains unchanged. The association will continue to focus on providing education and publications while fostering a strong membership community. Established in 1908, Gem-A has a long-standing tradition of advancing gemmological knowledge and practice.

Gem-A CEO Alan Hart FGA said: “It has been a privilege to have led the Gemmological Association of Great Britain over the last eight years, providing services to our membership and the wider gems and jewellery industry. I feel fortunate to have been supported by a committed staff team, the Gem-A Board of Trustees, and our international partners. I am immensely proud of all that we have been able to achieve, especially navigating the Association through the challenges of the last few years to where it is today – a strong, resilient, and forward-looking organisation with a flourishing future.”

Search for a New CEO

The Board of Directors and Trustees have initiated the search for a new CEO. They emphasized their commitment to maintaining the standards and objectives that have defined Gem-A for over a century.

In their press release, the Board expressed their appreciation: “The Board would like to take the opportunity to thank Alan for his service to the organisation and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”