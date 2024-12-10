Alan Cohen Awarded 2024 NAJ Chair’s Award for Industry Contribution

Alan Cohen has been announced as the recipient of the 2024 National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) Chair’s Award.

The accolade was presented during the Benevolent Society’s Centenary Christmas Charity Ball, sponsored by Presman Mastermelt, in recognition of his voluntary contributions to the jewellery industry.

Pivotal Work on Sanctions and Supply Chain Stability

Cohen’s recent efforts to address the implementation of Russian diamond sanctions played a significant role in his selection for the award. His work with G7 nations, government bodies, and the World Diamond Council helped minimise the impact of these sanctions on the UK’s diamond supply chain, supporting industry continuity during a period of uncertainty.

Although he stepped down as President of the London Diamond Bourse earlier this year, Cohen’s commitment to the jewellery trade remains strong.

Statements from Industry Leaders

NAJ Chair Adam Jacobs praised Cohen’s achievements, saying:

“Alan Cohen epitomises the selflessness, professionalism, and dedication that this award seeks to honour. His tireless work has left an indelible mark on the UK jewellery industry, and we are thrilled to recognise his achievements by awarding him the NAJ Chair’s Award.”

Cohen expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating:

“Being recognized with the NAJ Chair’s Award is both humbling and deeply meaningful. This honour reflects not just my commitment to the diamond & jewellery trade, but also highlights the collaborative spirit that makes our industry so extraordinary. I’m grateful to the NAJ for this recognition and remain dedicated to contributing to the future growth and excellence of our sector.”