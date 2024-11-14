Aga Khan Emerald Sets Record with $9 Million Sale

The Aga Khan Emerald, a rare 37.41-carat square-cut green gemstone, has become the most expensive emerald ever sold at auction, achieving nearly $9 million at Christie’s Geneva.

This sale highlights the strong demand for high-value coloured gemstones, particularly emeralds, in the jewellery market.

A Piece with Historical Significance

The emerald, set in a Cartier brooch surrounded by 20 marquise-cut diamonds, was commissioned in 1960 by Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan for British socialite Nina Dyer. After their brief marriage, Dyer auctioned the piece in 1969 to support animal welfare initiatives.

The brooch was later acquired by Van Cleef & Arpels and subsequently by Harry Winston, renowned as the “King of Diamonds.” This sale reconnects the emerald with its auction history, as it was first sold by Christie’s during its inaugural Geneva auction in 1969.

Previously, the record for an emerald was held by a Bulgari brooch gifted by Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor, which sold for $6.5 million in 2011.