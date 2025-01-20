AG Group Opens In-House Assay Office at Hertfordshire Headquarters

AG Group has officially opened its in-house Assay Office at its Hertfordshire headquarters, marking a significant milestone for the business.

The facility, established in partnership with the Sheffield Assay Office, will allow the group to carry out hallmarking for fine jewellery, including wedding and engagement rings, at its headquarters.

The inaugural event was attended by Ashley Carson, Assay Master and Chief Executive of the Sheffield Assay Office, along with other industry representatives.

A Historic First Hallmark

The first piece hallmarked at the new facility was a triple-row diamond-set band, handcrafted by Brown & Newirth for Wendy Laing, owner of Laings Jewellers. Laings is an independent retailer established in 1840 and a long-standing customer of Brown & Newirth.

Expressing her sentiment, Wendy Laing commented:

“I’m thrilled with my stunning new ring – a generous gift from my husband. Knowing that my ring was the first piece assayed at the new sub-office adds even more sentimental value to it. On behalf of Laings, we would like to congratulate the group on this fantastic new assay facility.”

Expanding Hallmarking Capabilities

The opening of the in-house Assay Office enables AG Group, including its jewellery brand Brown & Newirth, to hallmark pieces on-site. This facility will be used to mark diamond jewellery and bridal collections with the Sheffield Assay Office’s ‘Tudor Rose Town’ mark.

Jerry Anderson, Chief Executive of AG Group, remarked:

“The official opening of our in-house Assay Office is a proud moment for our company. By incorporating an assay manufacturing process, we are uniquely positioned for businesses seeking a professional and reliable hallmarking service.”

Industry Implications

This development reflects a trend towards vertical integration within the jewellery industry. With the introduction of an in-house hallmarking service, AG Group gains greater control over the hallmarking process. Using the Sheffield Assay Office’s hallmark also ensures compliance with hallmarking standards.

The integration of hallmarking services into manufacturing processes could impact how jewellers manage production and maintain quality and authenticity standards. For retailers, hallmarking performed at the source of production provides added assurance, highlighting the continuing importance of hallmarking in safeguarding consumer trust.