AG Group and Sheffield Assay Office Launch In-House Assay Facility

AG Group, the parent company of Allied Gold and Brown & Newirth, has announced the establishment of an in-house assay office at its group headquarters, in partnership with the Sheffield Assay Office.

This collaboration represents the first sub-office in the Sheffield Assay Office’s 251-year history, with operations at the facility scheduled to commence in January 2025.

Streamlined Operations and Hallmarking Excellence

The in-house assay office will allow AG Group to streamline hallmarking for its range of wedding and engagement rings, chain, and fine diamond jewellery, with pieces bearing Sheffield’s historic ‘Tudor Rose Town’ mark.

The facility will integrate X-Ray Fluorescence and laser technologies to support efficient hallmarking, reducing lead times for AG Group’s trade partners. Production Manager Ryan Sprague and Lindsey Horsfield will oversee the facility, relocating from Sheffield to manage operations.

AG Group’s History of Industry Firsts

AG Group has a history of pioneering initiatives in hallmarking; over a decade ago, Allied Gold became the first company to perform on-site hallmarking in partnership with the Goldsmiths’ Company Assay Office at its London facility. The launch of this in-house Sheffield sub-office represents another significant milestone in the company’s history of hallmarking in British manufacturing.

Executive Statements on New Partnership

Jerry Anderson, CEO of AG Group, commented on the significance of the collaboration: “We are pleased to have received approval from the British Hallmarking Council to open a Sheffield Assay sub-office at our new headquarters. This will streamline our operations, boosting efficiency and reducing lead times for our trade partners. We look forward to implementing this hallmarking facility and to deepening our relationship with Ashley and the Sheffield Assay Office team.”

Ashley Carson, Assay Master and CEO of the Sheffield Assay Office, noted the strategic value of the partnership, stating: “This is a significant new chapter for the Sheffield Assay Office. Our partnership with the AG Group allows us to expand our hallmarking services and continue delivering the standards we’re known for. As the jewellery industry evolves, we’re committed to supporting British manufacturing with the same precision and integrity that Sheffield has been known for over centuries. I would also like to thank the British Hallmarking Council for their efficient approval, allowing us to proceed with this initiative.”

Implications for British Jewellers

The Sheffield Assay Office’s collaboration with AG Group signals a step forward for hallmarking accessibility in British jewellery manufacturing. With faster hallmarking processes in place, jewellers who partner with AG Group may benefit from shorter production timelines, supporting efficient delivery to their customers.