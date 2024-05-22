2024 NAJ Awards Now Open for Nominations

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced the opening of nominations for the 2024 NAJ Awards, aiming to honour talent within the UK jewellery industry by recognising individuals, teams, and businesses that show commitment to their trade and customers.

Expanded Categories for 2024

The NAJ has introduced five new categories for the 2024 awards: Community Engagement of the Year, Innovation of the Year, Collection of the Year, Unsung Hero of the Year, and Bespoke Retailer of the Year. Additionally, the Supplier of the Year category has been divided into two separate awards for product and service suppliers.

Thematic Pillars

This year’s 15 categories are organised into three thematic pillars: Great Ideas, Great People, and Great Businesses.

Great Ideas

Community Engagement of the Year

CSRI of the Year (sponsored by Responsible Jewellery Council)

Innovation of the Year

Collection of the Year

Store Design of the Year

Great People

Salesperson of the Year

Workshop Professional of the Year (sponsored by At The Bench)

Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by The British Academy of Jewellery)

Designer of the Year (sponsored by RWK Goodman)

Unsung Hero of the Year

Great Businesses

Jewellery Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Vulcan Jewellery)

Bespoke Retailer of the Year

Product Supplier of the Year

Service Supplier of the Year

Team of the Year (sponsored by TH March)

NAJ chief executive Ben Massey states,

“We are so proud of the businesses in the membership and want to highlight their success to the wider membership and industry at large. We also know that key features of good businesses are great ideas and great people – and therefore, have built this into the member awards evening.

“We’re excited to be hosting its annual awards as a standalone event for the first time in our history, and we’re determined to make it a fun, inclusive and accessible evening for all in the membership to enjoy. The team and I look forward to welcoming members to Birmingham in October.”

Event Details

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 10th, at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham. Nominations are open until July 31st and are free for all NAJ members. Non-members can also participate for a fee of £100 + VAT per nomination.

For further information or to make a nomination, visit the NAJ’s Awards page at https://www.naj.co.uk/awards.

Implications for the Industry

The NAJ Awards serve as a benchmark for quality and innovation within the jewellery industry. By expanding the categories and introducing new ones, the NAJ is highlighting diverse talents within the sector. This initiative supports continuous improvement and sets higher standards for jewellers across the UK.