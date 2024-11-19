Close Menu
    Tuesday, November 19
    Police Search Belgian River for Clues in TEFAF Jewellery Heist

    Authorities investigating the high-profile 2022 TEFAF jewellery heist have intensified efforts with a new search operation in Verviers, Belgium. 

    Using advanced detection equipment, police are scouring a local river for tools discarded during the dramatic robbery, which saw millions in jewellery stolen from the Symbolic & Chase stand in Maastricht.

    This search marks a critical phase in the ongoing investigation, which has made significant strides in recovering evidence and identifying suspects.

    Details of the TEFAF Heist

    The daring robbery took place on 28 June 2022, during the European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) at the MECC in Maastricht, Netherlands. 

    Four men dressed in business attire smashed display cases with hammers, targeting high-value items, including a rare yellow diamond necklace. The suspects, armed and coordinated, fled the scene swiftly, leaving no injuries in their wake.

    Evidence and Jewellery Recovery

    Key breakthroughs emerged in 2023, when two diamonds from the stolen necklace were recovered—one in Israel and the other in Hong Kong. However, the coveted yellow diamond remains unaccounted for. These recoveries have helped investigators trace the stolen jewellery’s movement through international channels.

    Suspect Identification and International Coordination

    The investigation has uncovered connections to the Serbian city of Niš in the Balkan region, indicating a sophisticated, transnational operation. Europol is facilitating cooperation among European law enforcement agencies to track the suspects’ movements, which involves rental vehicles and multiple countries, including Belgium, Germany, and Austria.

    Three women have also been implicated in the case. One has been identified as a direct suspect, while two others are under investigation for assisting with the return of a getaway vehicle.

    Public Rewards and Appeals for Information

    Authorities have announced two rewards to encourage public assistance. Charles Taylor Adjusting is offering €500,000 for information leading to the recovery of the jewellery, while the Limburg district court public prosecutor’s office has pledged €20,000 for details identifying the suspects.

    Police are seeking information on the suspects’ identities, movements, and associates, particularly during their time in Belgium and neighbouring countries.

    Implications for the Jewellery Industry

    The TEFAF robbery has exposed vulnerabilities in high-profile jewellery exhibitions and underscores the growing sophistication of organised criminal networks. Jewellers should prioritise robust security measures, comprehensive insurance policies, and detailed risk management strategies when participating in international events. This case is a stark reminder of the industry’s need to remain vigilant against evolving criminal tactics.

    By expanding their evidence recovery efforts to the river in Verviers, investigators hope to uncover critical tools or leads that could shed light on the full scope of the operation and bring the remaining suspects to justice.

