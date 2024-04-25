NAJ Makes Codes of Practice Available to All UK Jewellery Businesses

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has made its Codes of Practice accessible to all jewellery businesses in the UK– extending its availability to sewellers who are not its NAJ members for the first time.

This initiative is part of a strategy originally launched in 2022 to promote compliance, profitability, and responsibility across the industry.

Details of the Codes

The Codes of Practice are straightforward documents aimed at ensuring legal compliance on specific issues related to the jewellery sector. The guidelines were formulated with input from Trading Standards and refined through consultations with industry focus groups and experts to facilitate practical application.

The NAJ’s Compliance and Policy Manager, Katie Gillespie, says,

“Knowing your legal obligations is central to running a compliant and successful business, but when you don’t have the support of a legal team behind you, understanding and implementing these obligations can be challenging. This is why we have created the Codes of Practice and why we are now making them available to anybody working in the UK jewellery trade.

“Improving professional excellence across the industry boosts consumer confidence, and we are constantly developing new codes and revisiting existing documents to ensure the information is up to date and accurate.”

Current Codes Include

Pricing (updated 2024): Guidelines for lawful pricing practices for jewellery, watches, silverware, and similar products.

Guidelines for lawful pricing practices for jewellery, watches, silverware, and similar products. Diamond Terminology Guidance (updated 2023): Standards for the terminology used for natural and synthetic diamonds.

Standards for the terminology used for natural and synthetic diamonds. Uncollected Items (published 2022): Legal requirements for businesses that repair jewellery and similar items.

Legal requirements for businesses that repair jewellery and similar items. Returns, Refunds & Cancellations (published 2023): Consumer rights concerning returns, refunds, and cancellations, applicable to both physical stores and online sales.

Consumer rights concerning returns, refunds, and cancellations, applicable to both physical stores and online sales. Anti-Money Laundering Guidance (published 2023): Legal obligations for businesses classified as High-Value Dealers.

Future Updates

The NAJ plans to release more guidance documents throughout 2024 and later. Upcoming topics will include:

Gemstone Treatment: What businesses should disclose regarding gemstone treatments.

What businesses should disclose regarding gemstone treatments. Hallmarking: Guidance on complying with the Hallmarking Act.

Guidance on complying with the Hallmarking Act. Valuing: Recommended practices for valuations not involving members or fellows of the Institute of Registered Valuers.

Recommended practices for valuations not involving members or fellows of the Institute of Registered Valuers. Green Claims: How to responsibly communicate environmental and sustainability claims.

Implications for the Industry

By making these Codes of Practice widely available, the NAJ aims to support industry-wide adherence to legal and ethical standards, enhancing transparency and trust between businesses and consumers.

How to Access

All current and future Codes of Practice are available for download from the NAJ website at NAJ Codes of Practice.

This initiative by the NAJ is expected to help standardise professional practices across the UK jewellery industry, contributing to its overall integrity and professionalism.