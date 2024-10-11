Goldsmiths’ Centre Opens Applications for 2025 Business Catalyst Grants

The Goldsmiths’ Centre has announced the opening of applications for its 2025 Business Catalyst (Large) Grants, offering UK-based jewellers, silversmiths, and allied industry practitioners financial support of up to £7,000 (including VAT).

These grants are designed to support business growth and innovation, with funding provided by current members of the Goldsmiths’ Company.

Purpose & Eligibility

The Business Catalyst Grants are available to support activities such as skill development, team growth, new service creation, and expanding into new markets. Eligible applicants must use the grant within twelve months and contribute at least 10% towards the total project cost.

To apply, businesses must be UK-based, have a maximum of two employees (including the business owner), and have at least five years of relevant experience. Applicants are also expected to demonstrate a commitment to business growth, whether through increasing profitability, expanding market reach, or creating new jobs.

Julia Skilton, Grants and Engagement Manager at the Goldsmiths’ Centre, noted the impact of these grants, stating, “By offering targeted financial support, we help recipients enhance their skills, explore new markets, and expand their offerings. The flexibility of the grants allows recipients to address the specific needs of their businesses.”

Previous Recipient Testimonial

Hannah Bedford, a jeweller based at Cockpit Studios and a previous grant recipient, shared how the Business Catalyst Grant had helped her business. “The grant has allowed me to dedicate time to further my skills and focus on an end goal. Even if I hadn’t been awarded the grant, the process helped me re-evaluate where we were and clarify what we needed to progress as a business. The funding is not just for my training, but also for upskilling my bench worker, which will go on to benefit the whole team long-term.”

Application Details

Jewellers and silversmiths interested in applying can find more details and submit their application by visiting the Goldsmiths’ Centre website. Applications close on Sunday 9 February 2025 at 5pm.