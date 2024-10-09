GET-Diamonds.com Re-launches Under New Management

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has announced the relaunch of the global B2B diamond marketplace, GET-Diamonds.com. The platform is now under the management of YourDiamonds.com (YD), a Sydney-based company, led by industry veteran Tim Goodman. This transition is positioned as a move to modernise and streamline the marketplace through advanced technology and a focus on transparency.

New Leadership and Vision

Tim Goodman, the founder of YourDiamonds.com, brings extensive experience to the platform, having worked as a fifth-generation diamantaire and former Executive Chair of Sotheby’s Australia. GET-Diamonds.com is set to implement features that aim to simplify inventory uploads for suppliers and enhance the search process for buyers, with a focus on transparency.

Goodman expressed his commitment to the platform, saying, “We are honoured and privileged to have been entrusted by the WFDB to operate the GET business. Our brief is to put service first; GET has over 29,000 approved members, and we want to make their lives easier and more profitable.”

Global Diamond Industry Survey 2024

As part of its relaunch, GET-Diamonds.com is collaborating with the WFDB to launch the 2024 Global Diamond Industry Survey. The survey, which is open to all members of the trade, invites participants to contribute their insights into the future of the industry. According to the press release, the survey is available to tens of thousands of manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers from the GET and WFDB databases, aiming to gather feedback on the industry’s direction.

Platform’s Potential Impact

GET-Diamonds.com positions itself as a transparent, data-driven platform designed to remove intermediaries from transactions, offering traders direct access to suppliers. The platform currently lists over 1 million polished natural diamonds and has 29,000 approved members from more than 100 countries. The service, which is free to use, aims to facilitate direct transactions between buyers and suppliers, potentially reducing costs and time.

WFDB Vice-President Moshe Salem remarked on the relaunch, stating, “We are pleased to entrust the operations of GET-Diamonds to such an experienced and technologically advanced company, whose goals align with those of the WFDB. YD’s principal, Tim Goodman’s, goal is to help the diamond industry move forward and he strongly believes that GET’s advanced technology platform will provide the keys.”

Technological Advancements

The relaunch will introduce tools designed to streamline inventory uploads for suppliers and improve search functions for buyers, with the goal of enhancing efficiency and transparency. While the specifics of these tools were not disclosed, they are intended to address some of the common challenges faced by traders when navigating online diamond exchanges.

Goodman added, “GET’s advanced technology platform will provide the keys” to support the future of the diamond trade, signalling an emphasis on innovation and user-friendliness.

For further details on the platform and the survey, industry professionals can visit www.get-diamonds.com or contact Tim Goodman directly at tim.goodman@get-diamonds.com.